Deonte Harris (hamstring) questionable to return vs. Washington

The New Orleans Saints announced that wide receiver Deonte Harris was questionable to return in Week 5’s game with the Washington Football Team after exiting with a hamstring injury. But it’s unclear how he was injured. Harris first caught a 72-yard touchdown pass from Jameis Winston and was then on the field for the first Washington punt of the game, which he did not return, before leaving the Saints sideline.

It’s a tough loss on its own, and it’s compounded by Taysom Hill leaving the game on a cart after taking a painful hit to his helmet. They are two of the offense’s most dynamic playmakers and it puts greater pressure on Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara, and their teammates to step up. Let’s hope neither injury is very serious.

Like this article?

Sign up for the Saints Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Saints Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.