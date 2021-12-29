Deonte Harris ends suspension, but remains on the COVID list

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris finished serving his three-game NFL suspension, but remains on the COVID-19 reserve list after being placed there on Dec. 26. He’ll be eligible to return, if asymptomatic, on Dec. 31. He’s got a good chance at playing in Week 17’s game with the Carolina Panthers.

It would be huge to get Harris back in the lineup (one quick note: Harris legally changed his name to Deonte Harty in respect to his stepfather, which we’ll begin using here on Saints Wire once it’s reflected on the team’s official roster online). He’s averaged the highest receiving yards per game (47.5) of everyone on the team and would be a great shot in the arm for their last two games.

Hopefully he’s able to clear protocol and get back in the lineup. There’s a lot on the line for the Saints these last two weeks, and they’ll need every playmaker they can get to help them go the distance.

