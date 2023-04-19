Cornerback Deonte Banks has been a busy man on the pre-draft circuit and his final trip will take him to Buffalo.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Banks is meeting with the Bills on Wednesday. It is the final day that teams can host prospects at their facilities.

Banks closed out his four years at Maryland with 38 tackles, an interception, and a half-sack in 12 games.

Banks is often projected to be a first-round pick and plenty of teams took some time to get to know him first hand as part of the evaluation process. Rapoport reports Banks also visited with the Saints, Commanders, Titans, Vikings, Raiders, Texans, Giants, Buccaneers, Eagles, Jaguars, Bears, and Steelers.

Deonte Banks closes out pre-draft visits with Bills originally appeared on Pro Football Talk