Deonte Banks 2023 NFL Draft Profile: Everything you need to know about Giants’ first-round pick

Oct 22, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive back Deonte Banks (3) breaks up a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at SECU Stadium. / Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants selected Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks with the 24th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here's what you need to know…

By The Numbers

Height: 6 foot

Weight: 197 pounds

40-time: 4.35 seconds

Vertical: 42 inches

2022 Stats: 8 pass breakups, 38 tackles, one interception

Prospect Overview

NFL Network: Perimeter corner with desired blend of size, strength and athleticism. Banks is capable of release disruption from press. He plays with smooth hips and easy feet to pedal and glide around the field. He’s capable of matching the release and running with his opponent. However, he struggles to play with poise and awareness when his back is to the football. He needs to play with better route anticipation and reactive quickness at the break point, but his eye-popping NFL Scouting Combine testing and scheme versatility should create interest from a wide range of NFL teams. Banks has first-round traits and could become a CB1 if he can play with better discipline when challenged.

The Draft Network: Deonte Banks has been a contributor on defense since his freshman year (2019) and has played in 30 career games. Banks’ 2021 season ended early due to an injury, but he returned for the 2022 season as the starting corner and had his best season overall. Banks had 38 total tackles, eight pass break-ups, and one interception. At 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Banks profiles as a big, physical corner who has surprisingly smooth transitions in and out of breaks to match and mirror wide receivers.

Dec 30, 2022; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Keyon Lesane (15) reaches for a pass as Maryland Terrapins defensive back Deonte Banks (3) defends in the fourth quarter in the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Why Deonte Banks Makes Sense for Giants

The Giants have picked up a new weapon for Wink Martindale’s defense in the first round for the second straight season. While many mocked a playmaker for Big Blue, adding a new corner is the next best thing.

The Maryland product is a bit raw but he offers a ton of upside and potential. With his size, speed, and athleticism Banks is the exact type of player that fits perfectly into Martindale's defense.



Connor's Take

The Giants had two major needs heading into the first round of the draft: Receiver and cornerback. A late run on the former led Joe Schoen to trade up to ensure the same didn't happen to the latter. The Giants selected Deonte Banks 24th overall.

In Banks the Giants get a player with good size (6-0), great speed (4.35 40-yard dash) and tremendous athleticism. He has tremendous versatility in that he can play press, off man and zone. He's raw, but the talent is there. He also has impressive ball skills (despite only having two interceptions).

The lone drawback to Banks is that he battled inconsistencies in college, struggling by giving up big plays and penalties.