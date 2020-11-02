Deontay Wilder's heinous accusations point to larger issue with former champion

Deontay Wilder has long been a role model for other boxers. He started the sport late in life, and through sheer effort and determination, had made himself a champion. He was an example to others not only because of his fierce work ethic, but because he tried to do things the right way. He sought out the best fighters at a time when many of his peers were doing the opposite.

His desire to help end racism in this country is also admirable. He’s been outspoken about what he sees as institutional racism and his words not only carried weight, they made sense.

But twice now in the past eight months, Wilder has spoken publicly and made little sense.

I wanted to believe him when I became the first reporter to speak to him on Feb. 24 after his surprisingly one-sided defeat to Tyson Fury in their rematch for the heavyweight championship. His assistant trainer, Mark Breland, threw in the towel to stop the fight as the 6-foot-9, 270-pound Fury was unleashing blows to Wilder’s head in the corner.

I wanted to hear where Wilder felt he went wrong. I wanted to know if he were surprised by Fury’s strategy of fighting aggressively and attacking him.

Instead of crediting Fury, Wilder blamed not himself, but the “way too heavy” outfit he wore to the ring. He said it ruined his legs to such a degree that they were useless to him in the fight.

It was bizarre and a one-of-a-kind reason to explain away a loss. I took it more as frustration than anything else.

But on Saturday, Wilder took to social media and posted another video, and now, his comments have to be viewed in an entirely different light.

It was a simply bizarre and almost unhinged two-minute rant in which he made little sense. In the comments below the video he posted on Instagram, he ripped Fury for not coming to terms on a rematch for a third fight.

That’s fair enough, though it seemed as if Fury was willing to fight him and plans were being made for a Dec. 19 bout at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before television schedules rendered that all but impossible.

But in the video, he accused Fury of doctoring his gloves and took shots at Breland and referee Kenny Bayless. If he thought this video, which was released on Halloween and was shot in a very dimly lit place that gave it a bizarre look, would help him, he badly miscalculated. It looked more like something that would be released on April Fools’ where at the end, he’d say it was all a joke and wish everyone a good day.

He apparently didn’t mean this as a joke, though.

He called Breland a disloyal trainer, though nearly every boxing professional who saw the fight agreed with his decision to throw in the towel. Breland, a veteran of the sport who was a professional world champion and an Olympic gold medalist, saw what literally dozens of neutral fighters, trainers, managers, reporters and promoters saw: That on Feb. 22, 2020, Fury was vastly better than Wilder and that Wilder was in danger of being seriously injured.

He has the right to have whomever he wants to train him, but to suggest Breland was disloyal for trying to save his life is flat wrong. I have sat ringside for seven bouts in which a fighter died, and in most if not all of those cases, the fighters who passed took fewer blows over a shorter period of time than Wilder took that night from Fury.

Referee Kenny Bayless sends Deontay Wilder to his corner during the heavyweight bout against Tyson Fury on Feb. 22, 2020 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) More

Wilder: ‘My water was tampered with, bro’

In addition to his post, Wilder did an interview Saturday with the YouTube channel 78SPORTSTV. The interviewer prefaced questions by saying “most of us know” that something was going on with Fury’s gloves. Then, the interviewer essentially accused reporters without mentioning their names by saying they turned the story about the costume into something it was not.

Let me state unequivocally and clearly: I was beyond stunned to hear Wilder discuss the costume. He brought it up, not me. I asked him about it and he went on repeatedly about it. Tim Smith, the vice president of Haymon Boxing, as well as other reporters who interviewed Wilder later, would verify that nobody took anything out of context. Wilder was quoted accurately and in context.

