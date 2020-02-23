Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 live results, round-by-round updates

LAS VEGAS — WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder hasn’t lost a match in his 43 professional fights. The only blemish on his record, however, is the December 2018 split draw with lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

The two meet again Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and both have vowed to not let the rematch go to the judges.

In 2019, both fighters went 2-0 with Wilder delivering spectacular knockout wins over Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz while Fury handled business by stopping Tom Schwarz and earning a unanimous decision victory over Otto Wallin.

Wilder-Fury 2 main card (LIVE now on ESPN+ PPV/Fox PPV)

Deontay Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs) vs. Tyson Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs)

Charles Martin (27-2-1, 24 KOs) vs. Gerald Washington (20-3-1, 13 KOs)

Emanuel Navarrete (31-1, 27 KOs) def. Jeo Santisima (19-3, 16 KOs) via TKO (corner stoppage) in R11

Sebastian Fundora (14-0-1, 9 KOs) def. Daniel Lewis (6-1, 4 KOs) via unanimous decision (97-93, 98-92, 99-91)

Wilder-Fury 2 full undercard results

Javier Molina (22-2, 9 KOs) def. Amir Iman (21-3, 18 KOs) via unanimous decision (79-73, 78-74 x 2)

Petros Ananyan (15-2-2, 7 KOs) def. Subriel Matias (15-1, 15 KOs) via unanimous decision (96-93, 95-94 x 2)

Gabriel Flores Jr. (16-0, 6 KOs) def. Matt Conway (17-2, 7 KOs) via unanimous decision (80-71 x 2, 79-72)

Vito Mielnicki Jr. (5-0, 3 KOs) def. Corey Champion (1-3, 1 KO) via unanimous decision (40-34, 40-35 x 2)

Isaac Lowe (20-0-3, 6 KOs) def. Alberto Guevara (27-6, 12 KOs) via unanimous decision (96-87 x 2, 95-88)

Rolando Romero (11-0, 10 KOs) def. Arturs Ahmetovs (5-1, 2 KOs) via KO in R2

