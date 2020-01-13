Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury press conference LIVE: Watch pair face off ahead of heavyweight rematch

Follow live as Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder go head-to-head for the first time since their heavyweight rematch was confirmed at a press conference in Los Angeles.

It's over a year since the pair's captivating and controversial draw at the Staples Centre, where Fury dominated much of the fight before somehow picking himself up off the canvas in the 12th round.

Fury's broadcast deal with ESPN blocked negotiations for an immediate rematch and the undefeated Briton has since picked up victories against Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin.

Fury has split with his trainer for the first fight, Ben Davison, and will now work with the Javan SugarHill Steward, the son of legendary coach Emanuel Steward, who worked with the likes of Thomas Hearns, Lennox Lewis and Wladimir Klitschko.

Wilder has added another two knockouts to his resume, stopping former Anthony Joshua opponent Dominic Breazeale within two minutes and 17 seconds of the first round. The American then rematched veteran Luis Ortiz, stopping the Cuban in the seventh round with a right-hand, despite being down on the judges' scorecards.

Fury and Wilder's rematch on 22 February will take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, where the pair will compete for the WBC and Ring Magazine titles.

Speculation is already rife that the pair have also agreed a deal for a trilogy fight to take place later on this year.

“There’s no more ducking and diving,” said Fury. “The date has been set, and the ‘Bomb Squad’ is about to be securely detonated and the real champion crowned as the world watches on for the most anticipated fight in years.

“This is unfinished business for me, but come February 22, this dosser will finally get what’s coming to him, and I can’t wait!”

Wilder added: “I’m happy and I’m excited that the rematch is finally happening. I want to give the fans what they want to see.

“I’ve been doing it with my last three outings – Fury, Breazeale and Ortiz. They’ve been spectacular events – from my ring walks where I gather all the energy of the people, to my uniforms that I wear to help spread that energy.

“Then I give them what they all come for – the knockouts, and my knockouts have been amazing. I proved myself the first time and I’m ready to do it again. It was a very controversial fight.

“I promise my fans that there won’t be any controversy with this one. I’m going to finish it.”