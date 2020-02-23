Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury: Fight start time, date, how to watch, undercard, prediction, odds and more

Getty

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury reignite their rivalry in the early hours of Sunday morning in the biggest fight of the modern heavyweight era.

It’s been over a year since the pair’s first bout ended in spectacular and then controversial fashion as Fury somehow rose from the canvas in the 12th round only for the fight to be judged a draw on the scorecards.

The Briton has since chopped and reshuffled his camp, switching trainers and introducing a nutritionist, while also employing a veteran cutman amid fears the gash sustained in his victory over Otto Wallin could reopen.

Wilder, meanwhile, is looking to come into the bout heavier than last time to lessen Fury’s size advantage, however, there's little doubt he will once again be relying on finding the knockout punch against a technically superior boxer.

Here is everything you need to know:

When and where is the fight?

The fight takes place at the MGM Grand arena in Las Vegas on Saturday 22 February – or the early hours of Sunday morning for UK viewers.

What time does the fight start?

The ring walks are expected at approximately 5am UK time.

How can I watch it and how much does it cost?

The fight will be broadcast live on BT Sport Box Office for £24.95. Fans can also stream the fight online via BT’s official website.

Who is on the undercard?

Charles Martin vs Gerald Washington (heavyweight)

Emanuel Navarrete vs Jeo Santisima (WBO World Super Bantamweight Title)

Amir Imam vs Javier Molina (welterweight)

Isaac Lowe vs Alberto Guevara (featherweight)

Subriel Matias vs Petros Ananyan (welterweight)

Sebastian Fundora vs Daniel Lewis (super welterweight)

Gabriel Flores Jr vs Matt Conway (lightweight)

Rolando Romero vs Arturs Ahmetovs (lightweight)

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Corey Champion (welterweight)

What’s at stake?

Wilder is looking to make the 11th defence of his WBC World Heavyweight title and thereby surpassing Muhammad Ali’s record. The Ring Magazine title and Fury’s status as lineal champion are also up for grabs.

What are the odds?

Wilder: To win – 1/1, by KO – 11/10, on points – 11/1.

Fury: To win – 10/11, by KO – 5/1, on points – 13/8.

Prediction

The impact of that final round 14 months ago has the potential to make or break Wilder. On one hand, the American has full confidence in his ability to knock Fury out, which could result in him looking for that loaded right hand much earlier in the contest. But on the other, the reigning champion could easily lose his game plan and give Fury the opportunity to demonstrate his superior boxing talent as well as offer the chances he claims he wants to knock Wilder out. Either way, the chances of a Wilder points win looks even slimmer than December 2018, and with Fury battle-hardened this time around, the Briton looks set for an unlikely points win - which proved the downfall of Wladimir Klitschko all those years ago.

