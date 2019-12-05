Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2: What date is the fight, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

Wilder and Fury are set to meet again in February next year - AP

What is it?

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury, the rematch. The first, which took place in December 2018, ended in a split-decision draw.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

When is it?

The exact date has not been officially confirmed, but it looks likely to take place on February 22 2020.

Where is it?

Again, details to be confirmed. But Las Vegas is primed to host the fight.

What TV channel will it be on?

BT Sport Box Office. Full details, including cost to readers, to be announced.

What time is the fight likely to start?

As with all Las Vegas fights, we expect it to start between 4am and 5am GMT.

How can I get tickets?

Details to be confirmed when the fight is officially announced.

Have they ever met before?

Yes! And what a fight it was.

Take it away, Gareth A:

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury fought to a split-decision draw on Saturday night here in Los Angeles, with the Alabaman retaining his WBC heavyweight title for an eighth time after knocking down his British challenger twice. But it was a dramatic contest, and a bewildering performance from the self-proclaimed Gypsy King, whose movement and footwork - slipping and sliding - allowed him to win most of the rounds. But when Wilder landed, he was dangerous, flooring Fury in the ninth and 12th rounds. Fury did well to recover from the second knockdown as Jack Reiss counted him. Somehow, Fury got back to his feet and even had an exhausted Wilder in trouble. Judge Robert Tapper scored the fight 114-112 for Fury, while Alejandro Rochin favored Wilder 115-111. Judge Phil Edwards, the only British judge, scored it a 113-113 draw. Your correspondent had the contest by three rounds to Fury, who comprehensively outboxed Wilder to show that he is the most skilled heavyweight on the planet, and a showman.

What are their records?

Deontay Wilder

Story continues

Total fights 43

Wins 42

Wins by KO 41

Losses 0

Draws 1

Tyson Fury

Total fights 30

Wins 29

Wins by KO 20

Losses 0

Draws 1

What are they saying?

Deontay Wilder after beating Luis Oritz last month

"I tell people all the time my intellect is very high in the ring so I know exactly what I'm doing," Wilder, 34, told Sky Sports.

"I had to calculate Ortiz perfectly, he's very dangerous in that ring as you can see, that's why no other heavyweight wanted to give him the opportunity. He's very smart

"Once I got him I set him up and that was the shot. I always say these guys have to be perfect for 12 rounds, I only have to be perfect for two seconds and each and every time I've proved that.

"Tyson Fury is definitely next and then after that I want a unification bout with whoever wins between (Anthony) Joshua and (Andy) Ruiz Jr.

"Right now we're ready for Tyson Fury. Hopefully he's ready for me, I know his trainer's here so I hope he got some notes down. I'm ready to go at any give time and any given moment and February is looking like our time."

What is the latest news?

Attentions will turn to Wilder v Fury 2 after this week's fight between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr. The winner will likely take on Wilder or Fury later in 2020. Details of Wilder and Fury's rematch could be announced in the days to come.

What is our prediction?

Somewhat hypothetical with the fight yet to be announced, but Fury will feel he was unfortunate not to get the judges' verdict 12 months ago and will be out to win this time around.