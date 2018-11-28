Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury prize money: How much of the fight purse will the winner get?

Wilder and Fury are kept apart at a press conference to promote the fight - PA

Tyson Fury faces a stern test of his ability when he takes on WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder on December 1.

The self-described ‘Gypsy King’ faces American Wilder at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in only Fury's third fight of his comeback.

The 30-year-old has collected straight-forward wins over Sefer Seferi and Francesco Pianeta since taking time out of the ring after ending the nine-year heavyweight champion reign of Wladimir Klitzchko in November 2015.

Fury will face Wilder, a man who has not been beaten in 40 fights in his own back yard. Fury, who is also unbeaten, has not fought across the Atlantic since 2013 when he defeated Steve Cunningham in the seventh round in New York.

It is believed that Wilder stands to earn $14m (£10.94m) for the December 1 showdown while Fury is expected to pocket $10m (£7.82m).

Britain's Anthony Joshua had been in talks to face Wilder in a multi-million-pound unification bout earlier this year, but Joshua was instead forced to face mandatory WBA challenger Alexander Povetkin at Wembley.

But should Fury be successful in his ambition to capture the WBC heavyweight crown, a mouth-watering Battle of Britain with Joshua could be in the pipeline.

It's also a contest Fury would love to see happen.

Fury was asked about the debate over who is the better fighter.

"I'm not sure. People will always have an opinion on who is better, it is not up to me," he said.

"But it would be a sin not to fight each other and all get in the mix. It is going to be an exciting time.

"Who is the best we will find out when we all fight each other."

Fury has taken on Freddy Roach, who worked with eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao for 20 years, to work in his corner alongside trainer Ben Davison.

Having completed altitude training at Big Bear Gym in California, Fury has moved back to Roach's Wild Card set up in Hollywood in the build up to the showdown.