Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury rematch is ‘officially on,’ says American Deontay Wilder has suggested he has signed an agreement on a rematch with Tyson Fury.WBC world heavyweight champion Wilder has agreed a rematch with Luis Ortiz, expected to be scheduled in September.But now the 33-year-old has insisted he has plans already drawn up to take on Fury once more, after the pair’s draw in December 2018.“All contracts have been signed already; it’s officially on,” Wilder posted on social media.“As I always say I’m the realest champion in the business and as I’ve mentioned before I must handle all my controversial fights ASAP.“By no means am I looking past Ortiz. He’s a dangerous fighter but I am looking through him.”Wilder stopped Ortiz in the 10th round in March 2018, with the pair now gearing up for a rematch.British star Fury faces Germany’s Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas on 15 June.PA

Deontay Wilder has suggested he has signed an agreement on a rematch with Tyson Fury.

WBC world heavyweight champion Wilder has agreed a rematch with Luis Ortiz, expected to be scheduled in September.

But now the 33-year-old has insisted he has plans already drawn up to take on Fury once more, after the pair’s draw in December 2018.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“All contracts have been signed already; it’s officially on,” Wilder posted on social media.

“As I always say I’m the realest champion in the business and as I’ve mentioned before I must handle all my controversial fights ASAP.

“By no means am I looking past Ortiz. He’s a dangerous fighter but I am looking through him.”

Wilder stopped Ortiz in the 10th round in March 2018, with the pair now gearing up for a rematch.

British star Fury faces Germany’s Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas on 15 June.

PA