Deontay Wilder-Luis Ortiz 2 full results: Wilder knocks out Ortiz in Round 7
Luis Ortiz was pitching a shutout Saturday vs. Deontay Wilder, until he was suddenly laid out on the canvas.
Wilder barely threw any punches in the first six rounds, then landed a vicious right hand that connected with Ortiz’s chin in the seventh round to end the fight. With the win, Wilder’s record improves to 42-0-1 with 41 knockouts while Ortiz suffered the second loss of his career — both to Wilder. The WBC heavyweight champion said he’ll rematch lineal champion Tyson Fury in his next fight in February, then hopes to unify the heavyweight titles vs. the winner of the Dec. 7 fight between IBF-WBA-WBO champion Andy Ruiz and Anthony Joshua.
Wilder-Ortiz 2 main card results
Deontay Wilder (42-0-1) def. Luis Ortiz (31-2) via KO at 2:51 of R7
Round 1: The round was a feel-out one in which both were cautious. Ortiz landed the only significant punch of the fight, a left hand in the corner that caused Wilder to clinch. Wilder did little. Ortiz’s round, 10-9.
Round 2: The second was almost a carbon copy of the first. Wilder missed a big right hand early and later in the round, both fired huge lefts that missed. Ortiz landed a combination on the ropes. Ortiz’s round, 10-9.
Round 3: The first half of the round sees both guys probing, looking for openings. Ortiz lands a left hand and then a right to the body. Wilder lands a straight right. Ortiz with a left late. Ortiz’s round, 10-9.
Round 4: Ortiz is slightly more aggressive and lands a combination of hard punches early. Wilder beats his chest, but isn’t throwing much. Ortiz lands a left hand in the corner. Wilder spins away to the center. He throws a straight right Ortiz blocks. Ortiz’s round, 10-9.
Round 5: Wilder is more aggressive and looking like he’s ready to throw. He throws a left-right combination that Ortiz ducks under. Wilder lands a straight right Ortiz takes well. Left hand to the body by Ortiz. Another right by Wilder. Ortiz goes to the body. Ortiz’s round, 10-9.
Round 6: Wilder again is looking and probing but not punching. Ortiz isn’t landing a lot in the round, and Wilder blocks his best combination, but at least he’s throwing. Wilder doing nothing. Ortiz’s round, 10-9.
Round 7: Ortiz is boxing well and landing the shots. Wilder lands a right that Ortiz takes. They miss an exchange with wild shots and Ortiz backs up Wilder with a right. Then a straight right from Wilder and it is over. Ortiz goes down and when he’s up, referee Kenny Bayless stops it. (Kevin Iole)
Leo Santa Cruz (37-1-1) def. Miguel Flores (24-3) via unanimous decision (115-112, 117-110 x 2)
Brandon Figueroa (20-0-1, 15 KOs) vs. Julio Ceja (32-4-1, 28 KOs) ends in split draw (115-113, 112-116, 114-114)
Eduardo Ramirez (23-2-3) def. Leduan Barthelemy (15-1-1) via KO at 2:15 of R4
FS2 prelims full results
Omar Juarez (6-0) def. Kevin Shacks (3-5-3) via TKO at 1:59 of R6
Vito Mielnicki Jr. (3-0) def. Marklin Bailey (6-6) via TKO at 2:31 of R2
Dustin Long (3-1-2) def. Marsellos Wilder (5-2) via KO at 1:51 of R4:
Viktor Slavinskyi (11-0-1) def. Rigoberto Hermosillo (11-2-1) via TKO at 2:31 of R2
