Deontay Wilder-Luis Ortiz 2 full results: Wilder knocks out Ortiz in Round 7

Deontay Wilder (42-0-1) def. Luis Ortiz (31-2) via KO at 2:51 of R7

Round 1: The round was a feel-out one in which both were cautious. Ortiz landed the only significant punch of the fight, a left hand in the corner that caused Wilder to clinch. Wilder did little. Ortiz’s round, 10-9.





Round 2: The second was almost a carbon copy of the first. Wilder missed a big right hand early and later in the round, both fired huge lefts that missed. Ortiz landed a combination on the ropes. Ortiz’s round, 10-9.





Round 3: The first half of the round sees both guys probing, looking for openings. Ortiz lands a left hand and then a right to the body. Wilder lands a straight right. Ortiz with a left late. Ortiz’s round, 10-9.





Round 4: Ortiz is slightly more aggressive and lands a combination of hard punches early. Wilder beats his chest, but isn’t throwing much. Ortiz lands a left hand in the corner. Wilder spins away to the center. He throws a straight right Ortiz blocks. Ortiz’s round, 10-9.





Round 5: Wilder is more aggressive and looking like he’s ready to throw. He throws a left-right combination that Ortiz ducks under. Wilder lands a straight right Ortiz takes well. Left hand to the body by Ortiz. Another right by Wilder. Ortiz goes to the body. Ortiz’s round, 10-9.





Round 6: Wilder again is looking and probing but not punching. Ortiz isn’t landing a lot in the round, and Wilder blocks his best combination, but at least he’s throwing. Wilder doing nothing. Ortiz’s round, 10-9.





Round 7: Ortiz is boxing well and landing the shots. Wilder lands a right that Ortiz takes. They miss an exchange with wild shots and Ortiz backs up Wilder with a right. Then a straight right from Wilder and it is over. Ortiz goes down and when he’s up, referee Kenny Bayless stops it. (Kevin Iole)