Deontay Wilder vs Luis Ortiz 2: Tyson Fury’s trainer claims American ‘has doubts’ about 2020 rematch

Wilder puts his world title on the line against Ortiz again: AP

Tyson Fury’s trainer Ben Davison insists Deontay Wilder is showing he “has doubts” about his rematch with the Gypsy King.

The Bronze Bomber puts his WBC heavyweight title on the line this Saturday in a rematch against Luis Ortiz.

The American knocked out the Cuban in the 10th round in their 2018 fight, but Davison believes he can see doubts creeping in to the champion with their own rematch set for 2020.

“If you watch [Wilder and Ortiz’s] press conference, compared to his one with Tyson it’s a different person,” Davison told Sky Sports.

“I think he looks cooler, calmer and more collected today. Today has shown that Tyson really did get under his skin. It shows he had doubts going into that fight, and he will have doubts going into a potential rematch.”

Davison is also confident Fury will have the edge in a rematch next year.

“Tyson has a fantastic skill-set and we had a fantastic game-plan,” Davison added. “There were questions: how will Tyson deal with doing the rounds, at that level, after losing the weight? It was his first real test since the weight loss so we had to add that into the game-plan. [Next] time, it won’t be an issue.

Wilder poses with Ortiz (AP)

“It’s no secret what threat Wilder poses but our job is to exploit his weaknesses and take away his strengths. The reality is, although on paper it says a draw, 99 percent of the boxing world agrees that Tyson won that fight. In Tyson’s heart, he knows that he won. But he wants to cement it.”