Deontay Wilder vs Luis Ortiz rematch: WBC world heavyweight world title fight confirmed for 23 November

Getty

Deontay Wilder will defend his WBC heavyweight title in a rematch against Luis Ortiz on 23 November at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The undefeated American has held the title since January 2015 and stopped the Cuban in the 10th round of a thrilling encounter in March 2018.

The victory was Wilder’s most impressive and yet almost saw him taste defeat when Ortiz unleashed a barrage in the seventh round that had the 41-0-1 champion dazed, only to be saved by the bell.

Should he record another win against the Cuban, it’s reported that contracts for a rematch with Britain’s Tyson Fury have already been signed for 22 February in Las Vegas.

Fury was taken to 12 rounds in his most recent fight, prevailing on a unanimous decision against Sweden’s Otto Wallin in Nevada.

“When I fought Ortiz, not only did he have the pedigree, but also he had the classification of being the boogeyman of the division,” Wilder said.

“I agree with those who say that Luis Ortiz was my toughest fight to date. No one wanted to fight him and they still don’t.”