Deontay Wilder: Unification with Andy Ruiz would be ‘bigger’ than Anthony Joshua showdown

Getty

Deontay Wilder has said he believes a fight with Andy Ruiz. would be even bigger than a clash with Britain’s Anthony Joshua.

Mexican-American Ruiz Jr. (33-1, 22 KOs) became the new unified heavyweight champion after stopping Joshua via seventh-round TKO at Madison Square Garden in June in Joshua’s American debut.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The result seemed to lessen the chances of a long-awaited match between Joshua (22-1, 21 KOs) and the undefeated Wilder (41-0, 40 KOs), and when WBC titleholder Wilder was asked if he deemed Ruiz the favourite in December’s rematch with AJ, the Alabaman told Sky Sports: “I am. Ruiz Jr. has all the motivation and confidence that he needs from the first fight.

“I don’t think he is one to dwell after obtaining a little taste of success. This is just the beginning, especially when you become a champion.

“You’ve got to stay hungry. My man Marvin Hagler said you can’t get out of bed in silk pyjamas, but with the win, it was a big boost. And he has the Mexican people around him.”

Should Ruiz emerge victorious against Joshua again, the chances of the Brit taking on Wilder would likely be erased completely, but Wilder said he feels a match against Ruiz would be a more significant prospect anyway.

“The Ruiz fight is even huger,” Wilder said. “The biggest fight is me and Ruiz because of his Hispanic background, and he’s American, so he has both sides.”

While Ruiz has said he would welcome a fight with Wilder in the future to potentially become undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, Wilder must first defeat Luis Ortiz in a rematch on November 23rd. A second fight with Tyson Fury has been marked for February 22nd, too, after the two combatants fought to a draw last December.

Story continues

“Of course, I’m just missing one belt,” Ruiz Jr. said. “One belt to be the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world and that’s the goal, but I don’t want to look past Anthony Joshua.

“My eyes are on the prize with him, so after I win that fight, then I can fight Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury.”

Read more

Deontay Wilder promises ‘bloody night’ for Tyson Fury in rematch