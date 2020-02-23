Deontay Wilder taken to hospital to examine ear injury after defeat to Tyson Fury

Getty Images

Deontay Wilder was taken to hospital after his defeat to Tyson Fury in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Bronze Bomber was dominated by his British rival as he suffered the first professional defeat of his career, being knocked down twice en route a stoppage defeat in the seventh round.

It was the first knockdown which saw Wilder sustain the injury which would eventually be the difference, as Fury swung a right hook toward the back of his head, bouncing off the ear and possibly perforating the eardrum.

Wilder was then dominated by body and head shots to which he had no real answer, until his corner decided the fight could be no more and brought to a close towards the end of the seventh round.

Fury was then crowned WBC heavyweight champion before both men spoke graciously in the ring, as Wilder skipped the post-fight press conference and was taken immediately to hospital to be examined for possible ear injuries as well as a general observation.

