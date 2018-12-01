Deontay Wilder squares up to Telegraph journalist before warning Tyson Fury he should 'fear for his life'

The heavyweight world title fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder here on Saturday night has grown into one of the most anticipated in modern times, simply because no one really knows what will happen when the first bell tolls.

It could go many ways. It is, for one, a clash of styles: Wilder, the 6ft 7in World Boxing Council champion, is an out-and-out puncher; the 6ft 9in Fury is an outlandishly effective boxer. Both boxers are undefeated – 67 contests between them – both have huge egos, compelling personalities and fascinating back stories.

The two men were kept six feet apart by security guards at a raucous weigh-in attended by hundreds of 'Gypsy King' aficionados in downtown LA.

Fury, who was the world No 1 three years ago, has won the battle of the set-pieces this week, but in a dark moment after they had squared up at the news conference, Wilder leaned in towards me and said: “He should fear for his life. I want you to look into my eyes. I mean it, fear for his life.”

This was the “Bronze Bomber” of Alabama, the alter-ego of the champion, who, taking off his sunglasses, glared outwards at the thought of dismantling, physically, the self-proclaimed “Gypsy King”.

Wilder is a fighter, who, after all, has knocked out all 39 of his opponents – he renames them “victims” – and has openly said that he would not mind a death on his record.

Deontay Wilder squared up to Telegraph Sport journalist Gareth A Davies in LA on Friday Credit: Action Images

Fury’s return, beating mental illness and losing 140lb, has become the “story of a man fighting for survival and fighting to be the champion again”, according to the Lancastrian himself, as he prepares to take on the world’s biggest puncher after a short comeback from 30 months in the wilderness.

Preceding this, Fury had shocked the world when he outboxed Wladimir Klitschko, the reigning heavyweight king for a decade, to claim three of the world title belts. “I believe it was my destiny, and that destiny was achieved,” Fury said on Friday. “This time, I think it’s more than boxing. That may sound silly, but it’s more than boxing that I’m brought back for. The journey I’ve been on, no one will ever know the true path. This has been the hardest, longest comeback, fighting for survival on a daily basis, that could ever be possible. To be on the verge of being a heavyweight world champion again, I think there’s a bigger story than a boxing fight.”

Fury is utterly convinced he will win. “I don’t believe Wilder’s ever faced a puncher like me. Don’t forget, he’s fought 34 bums. He’s had about five real fights, people who actually turned up to win. You ain’t messing with a man who believes he can win a fight against a boxer. You’re messing with a man who believes he can win against an army.”

Ben Davison, Fury’s trainer, told me of Wilder’s threat, and what has been worked on in training camp. “He brings a lot of dangers. He brings speed, agility and obviously one-punch KO power. He brings a lot of flaws as well,” Davison said. “Tyson is levels above Deontay [in boxing ability]. We’ve seen it before, everyone’s got a puncher’s chance, but Tyson is the better man all round.” The key, he believes, is that “there’s no room for greediness or complacency” if Fury is ahead on points.

“There’ll be a time to step it up and push Deontay back, but he can’t get greedy. It needs to be at the right time, maybe looking for a finish. Deontay has an 83in reach. I imagine he’ll come in at 15½st. Tyson will be around 3st heavier. He can punch like a horse kicks, but his main asset is self-belief, as both fighters do. That’s what makes this a fantastic fight, but I believe Tyson’s the better boxer, better IQ, better conditioned and more experienced,” Davison added.

Jay Deas, Wilder’s trainer and ex-TV reporter turned boxing coach, believes Fury is like a Rubik’s Cube. “I’m a kid of the Eighties, and I never did figure that darn thing out. I want to figure out the Rubik’s Cube that is Tyson Fury. He’s in and out and tall and short. He’s lengthy, athletic. He’s lefty, he’s righty, and he can give you all those looks inside a single round,” said Deas.

“You find yourself being hypnotised, even Klitschko to a certain extent. You can’t be in round nine or 10 still thinking we’ve just got to land a big shot. You have to do some positive things early. Fury’s who he is for a reason. This is going to be a very explosive, physical chess match.”

Fury must pull off arguably an even better performance than he did against Klitschko, razor sharp for every minute of every round.

The big question is whether Fury has come back too soon to this level. However, if he does prevail, it will be one of the greatest comebacks in boxing history to reclaim a world title.