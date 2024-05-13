Deontay Wilder Shares Concern About Mike Tyson’s Upcoming Fight

As anticipation builds for lively competition, not all boxing fans are excited for Mike Tyson’s upcoming fight against Jake Paul. Championship fighter Deontay Wilder is concerned that the match might be detrimental to not only Tyson’s legacy but also his physical well-being.

“I don’t want the last thing I remember of him is him getting knocked out by a YouTuber,” explained the world heavyweight champion to Sportsbook Review. “The last thing you do, that’s what people remember you by.”

He continued to explain his opinion of the fight, which could do more harm than good.

Heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder at Outernet London on April 15, 2024 in London, England.

“I think it’s bad the commission has licensed Mike Tyson, because he hasn’t been active in 20 years, so they should not just license him because of who he is,” elaborated Wilder. “That’s how people get hurt – God forbid he gets hurt.”

He continued, “People can get hit in the wrong place and at the wrong time, there’s lots of examples where guys have been hit into a coma. It’s easy to do. He’s too old for this. At the end of the day, no one gives a f**k about Mike.”

Mike Tyson celebrates after receiving a split draw against Roy Jones Jr. in the locker room during Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. presented by Triller at Staples Center on November 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

“I take it serious!” Tyson proclaimed last month, as he flexed his gym regimen.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are scheduled to face off on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys. The fight is sanctioned and recognized as a professional fight by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations. The two men will go head-to-head in eight two-minute rounds, with each fighter using 14-ounce gloves. The outcome will impact their professional boxing records.

The matchup will also be live-streamed on Netflix.

