Deontay Wilder will ‘easily’ beat Tyson Fury in trilogy fight, insists George Foreman

Deontay Wilder sat in his corner: REUTERS

Former heavyweight champion of the world George Foreman has backed Deontay Wilder to beat Tyson Fury “easily” in a trilogy fight between the pair.

The heavyweight rivals battled to a controversial split decision draw in December 2018, before Fury sensationally stopped Wilder to steal his WBC crown earlier this year.

So emphatic was the victory that many fight fans had hoped Wilder would not chase a trilogy bout, but Foreman has said he expects the American to emerge victorious.

Speaking to TMZ, he said: “[He can] Not only beat him, [Wilder] can do it easily.

“Give him another chance. He'll show you.”

Foreman added that he has been offering Wilder advice since the Beijing 2008 Olympics, where Wilder lost his semi-final to Italy’s Clemente Russo, to take home a bronze medal.

“I had a nice conversation with Wilder, nice conversation with him,” he added.

“We talked because I was in a position where I lost unexpectedly with the title in Africa. Only I know what he's going through.

“He's gonna have to live with [the Fury loss] but I can show him how to live with that and come back better. We talked a lot on those lines.”