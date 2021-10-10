Deontay Wilder: ‘I did my best, but it wasn’t good enough’
Deontay Wilder gave an inspiring performance against Tyson Fury but came up short on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The former heavyweight champ put the current titleholder down twice but hit the canvas three times himself and was stopped at 1:10 of the 11th round of an all-time classic.
What could he say afterward? Here’s a statement he released.
“I did my best, but it wasn’t good enough,” Wilder said. “I’m not sure what happened. I know that in training he did certain things, and I also knew that he didn’t come in at 277 to be a ballet dancer.
“He came to lean on me, try to rough me up, and he succeeded.”
Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOS) has now been knocked out by Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) in back-to-back fights, which leaves the 35-year-old’s immediate future up in the air.
However, his courageous effort on Saturday certainly won him many fans. We haven’t seen the last of Deontay Wilder.
