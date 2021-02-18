Deontay Wilder claims to have knocked out Tyson Fury twice despite having never beat him

Deontay Wilder punches Tyson Fury in their first fight in 2018 (Getty Images)

Deontay Wilder appears to believe he knocked out Tyson Fury twice in their first fight - despite that never actually happening.

The American knocked the Brit to the canvas twice in their first bout, in round seven and round 12, before Fury battled back to earn a draw.

Despite neither knockdown being registered as a knockout, Wilder lists them both as some of the "coldest" of his career.

"Bermane Stiverne 2. I transformed there, I had an out-of-body experience, it was so crazy. [Artur] Szpilka was another one," he told ES News.

"And the two knockouts with Fury, because I definitely knocked his ass out. It was amazing but I didn't get the credibility."

Following the draw in the first fight, Fury went on to knock out Wilder in the rematch in February last year leaving the American pondering his options as to where he goes next.

"Any fighter that's at the top that people haven't seen me fight and people strongly want to see me fight, that's who I want to fight," he added.

"I can sit here and name names all day, that's the easy part. I'm just going to go to the top and once you go to the top and it's someone I ain't fought, that's who I want to fight.

"I want to clean the division out, period."