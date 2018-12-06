Deontay Wilder believes 'nine out of 10' referees would've stopped the fight after Tyson Fury knockdown

Deontay Wilder believes that “nine out of 10” referees would have waved off his fight with Tyson Fury following the dramatic 12th-round knockdown that led to Saturday night’s controversial finish to their heavyweight title fight.

Fury was winning the fight until he was caught by a heavy right-left combination that sent him crashing to the canvas and seemingly unconscious.

Miraculously, Fury managed to get back to his feet in the nick of time to beat referee Jack Reiss’ count, and battled through the remaining two minutes to see out the fight that resulted in a split-decision draw, ensuring Wilder retained his WBC heavyweight title and Fury remains the lineal champion.

Fury’s corner were left furious with the decision as they felt the former WBA, IBF and WBO champion had done enough to win the bout and reclaim his world title status, but Wilder believes that given Fury had already been down in the ninth round and looked to be knocked unconscious in the 12th.

“We seen what he could do, what he was able to do, especially with that get-up,” Wilder said. “That still surprises me. I seen this guy’s eyes roll slowly in the back of his head. And many people felt that should’ve been waved off. Nine out of 10 refs would’ve waved that off. I’ve seen many times where they’ve done waved that off.

“Look at my brother, Malik Scott, when he fought Dereck Chisora. Malik was on his knees at nine, stood up at 10 and they waved it off immediately. I felt like the count was very slow. I felt like there was a lot of delays in there.

“But I’m not gonna complain, because we put the heavyweight division on notice, and we did it with me and Fury. It’s not about no other guys or nothing like that. Me and Fury did it like true champions. We came together, we conversated amongst each other and we got this fight done, without involving all the other extra stuff. Because we are the best in the division and we wanted to prove to each other who is the best in the heavyweight division. We came in and did that, and it was amazing, and I’m ready to do it again.”

Reiss has responded to the criticism, namely that he was too slow to take up the count and that he offered Fury too much time after stopping his count just short of 10 that gave him precious seconds to recover.

Fury managed to beat referee Jack Reiss' 10-count to see out the fight (Getty )

“If there was earlier, heavy damage and [Fury] had been hurt, I would have waved it off,” Reiss told SiriusXM Boxing. “The fight was so close, the magnitude of the fight – you know, a heavyweight championship fight – I’ve always been taught to count a champion out and I wanted to give him every opportunity.

“I took my time – not that I stalled the count like these knuckleheads are saying, just patient – and I went down to make sure what I was doing was correct, because I want to do what’s best for boxing.

Deontay WIlder believes most referees would have waved off his fight with Tyson Fury in the 12th round (Getty)

“Look at the controversy over who they thought won, the rematch. There was such a buzz over this. I think it’s best for boxing.”

Wilder has been vocal in his calls for a rematch with Fury in the new year, though Fury is keen to enjoy his time off over Christmas before making a decision on his next move in the ring.