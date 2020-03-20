Safety Deon Bush will return to the Bears on a one-year, $1.4 million deal, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Bush, 26, has spent the past four seasons in Chicago after they made him a fourth-round choice.

He has played 54 games, with eight starts, becoming a core special teams player.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In 2019, Bush played 58 defensive snaps and 263 on special teams and made eight tackles and two pass breakups.

In his four-year career, Bush has 44 tackles, a sack, three passes defensed, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.

Deon Bush re-signing with Chicago on one-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk