Deommodore Lenoir questions fine from 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Game scrum

Lenoir questions fine from 49ers-Eagles NFC title game scrum originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Several 49ers players feel a little light in their wallets after the NFL handed out fines for fighting or coming off the bench during a fourth-quarter melee against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 29 at Lincoln Financial Field.

While left tackle Trent Williams was hit with the largest fine ($12,731) of six 49ers players, cornerback Deommodore Lenoir protested his $4,879 fine and took to Twitter to vent his displeasure.

Along with Williams, wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud ($10,833) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw ($10,430) also received five-figure fines for their role in the scrum. In addition, the NFL also fined safety Talanoa Hufanga ($4,916) and wide-out Jauan Jennings ($4,583).

The melee began when Williams slammed Eagles safety K'Von Wallace on the field late in the fourth quarter, leading to his ejection from the contest. Wallace threw a punch after getting off the ground but wasn't fined by the league.

Trent Williams was ejected for throwing an Eagles player to the ground after the play pic.twitter.com/FMDFNsWMd4 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 29, 2023

Nonetheless, it wasn't the same for defensive end Brandon Graham, who had the highest financial penalty among the players as the Philadelphia pass rusher received $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct in that game.

While Williams had a base salary of $19.4 million this season and can easily afford to pay his fine, Lenoir still is on his rookie contract, so his fine hurts a little bit more.

The 49ers now will look to turn the page on the disastrous NFC title game and look ahead to next season, where coach Kyle Shanahan has to determine who leads the team at quarterback, either Brock Purdy or Trey Lance.

