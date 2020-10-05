Deommodore Lenoir opts back into 2020 Oregon Ducks season originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Oregon Ducks fans received some good news Monday morning.

Former starting cornerback Deommodore Lenoir has opted back into the 2020 college football season to play out his senior season in an Oregon uniform.

Lenoir opted out of his senior season to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft on September 9th, when the Pac-12 planned to begin the college football season in January 2021.

However, the Pac-12 changed course to begin its season on November 7th, 2020 with each team playing six conference games and a seventh cross-divisional game including the Pac-12 Championship.

With the recent developments, the two-year starter decided to return to Eugene for one last ride.

Lenoir had the opportunity to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft but decided to return to Oregon for his senior season along with fellow multi-year starter Thomas Graham Jr.

The pair would opt out of the 2020 college football season along with left tackle Penei Sewell, and safeties Jevon Holland and Brady Breeze.

As a freshman, Lenoir played in all 13 games (299 total snaps) and finished with 25 tackles, five pass breakups and one interception. Then as a starter, Lenoir balled out with 52 tackles and three interceptions as a sophomore and 47 tackles, an interception, fumble recovery and forced fumble.

Pro Football Focus rated Lenoir as the nation's 30th best returning cornerback in January 2020 following his decision to stay in school.

"Outside corner Deommodore Lenoir had the opportunity to enter the 2020 NFL Draft but opted to return to the Ducks and try to work his way into first-round consideration in 2021," wrote Anthony Treash.

"Lenoir's tackling is arguably better than anyone on this list — he’s missed just eight of his 137 tackling attempts in his three-year career at Oregon. That being said, Lenoir has to improve in press coverage next year if he wants to prove he’s first-round material. In 2019, he allowed 1.33 yards per coverage snap when pressing his receiver, a figure that barely cracked the 25th percentile."

With Lenoir back in the fold, the Oregon Ducks defense seems poised to be the best in the conference once again.

