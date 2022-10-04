Deommodore Lenoir gets 1st-career sack vs. Rams

Kyle Madson

The 49ers defense took full advantage of a banged up Rams offensive line in the first half Monday night. They recorded four sacks behind an uncharacteristically high number of blitzes. Their fourth sack was from second-year CB Deommodore Lenoir, who notched the first of his career when he flew in untouched to wallop Matthew Stafford to force another Rams punt late in the first half.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire

