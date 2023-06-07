Deommodore Lenoir: Brandon Aiyuk will be a top-5 receiver this year

Last week, 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk told reporters that he&#8217;s about to &#8220;take off&#8221; in 2023 with a big season. One of his teammates wholeheartedly agreed with that sentiment on Wednesday. Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir had some high praise for the receiver based on what he&#8217;s seen from Aiyuk from going against each other in the [more]

Deommodore Lenoir: Brandon Aiyuk will be a top-5 receiver this year originally appeared on NBC Sports

