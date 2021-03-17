Denzelle Good re-signs with Raiders

The Raiders have spent the early part of the offseason gutting their offensive line, but they are holding onto one member of last year’s group.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Denzelle Good is re-signing with the team. It’s a two-year deal for Good.

Good started 14 games for the Raiders last season. He saw time at left guard and right tackle, which could put him in the mix at both spots as the team puts their 2021 line together.

The Raiders are set to trade or release left guard Richie Incognito, center Rodney Hudson, right guard Gabe Jackson, and right tackle Trent Brown, so they’ll be looking for a lot of starters and Good’s experience with the team should be a good omen for his chances of remaining one.

