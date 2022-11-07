Browns cornerback Denzel Ward has been out of action since suffering a concussion in Week Five, but he took a step back toward the lineup on Monday.

Ward was on the practice field for the first time since being injured when the Browns returned from their bye week for a workout. Guard Wyatt Teller, who has missed two games with a calf injury, is also working with the team on Monday,

The Browns won’t issue an injury report until Wednesday, so their participation levels in Monday’s session won’t be shared.

If Ward is cleared to play this week, the Browns will be happy to have him on hand as they try to slow down Dolphins wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Denzel Ward, Wyatt Teller back on practice field for Browns originally appeared on Pro Football Talk