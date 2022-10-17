Denzel Ward still in concussion protocol after missing game vs. Patriots

As he continues to work back to the field for the Cleveland Browns, cornerback Denzel Ward has yet to clear the concussion protocol. Despite missing the beatdown from the New England Patriots, concussions are no joke as Ward continues to take his time to get back to the starting lineup.

Ward has been off to a rocky start to the season after coming off of a top-five year from his cornerback post. He received a massive payday from the Browns this offseason but has been on slippery footing thus far.

With plenty of time to turn it around, Ward must first focus on getting healthy.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said that CB Denzel Ward was still in the concussion protocol and has not received any updates on G Wyatt Teller’s calf injury. He was to have an MRI. — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) October 17, 2022

