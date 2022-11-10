Denzel Ward says he’ll be back in the lineup this week

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward hasn’t played since Week Five because of a concussion, but his absence from the lineup is set to end this week.

Ward returned to practice earlier this week and he told reporters on Thursday that he will be playing in Week 10. The Browns will be in Miami, so Ward will be thrown right back into the fire by defending Dolphins wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Ward said he welcomes the challenge that’s coming on Sunday.

“These are games you make a name for yourself, so I’m looking forward to it,” Ward said, via 92.3 The Fan.

Ward had 21 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in five starts before his injury.

