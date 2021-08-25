Denzel Ward returns to Browns practice after missing 2 weeks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

There was a welcome sight on the practice field at the Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea on Wednesday. Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward made his return to being an active participant in the session.

Ward has missed the last two weeks with a non-specific injury the team labeled as “soreness”. The cornerback has battled various injuries throughout his four-year career, so seeing him back in a practice setting before the final preseason game is a definite positive.

Defensive end Porter Gustin and rookie wide receiver Anthony Schwartz were also back at practice on Wednesday after missing time. Gustin has been dealing with a knee injury while Schwartz was sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Recommended Stories

  • Browns' McKinley back after absence for personal reasons

    Takk McKinley returned after a three-week absence to the Browns, who are cautiously optimistic the defensive end has taken care of the personal issues that forced him away last month. McKinley took part in the early walkthrough portion of practice on Tuesday. As the Browns began stretching, the 25-year-old was seen walking back into the team's training facility with a staff member.

  • Browns sign Tegray Scales, waive Robert Jackson

    The Browns set their 80-man roster on Tuesday, but they shuffled it up on Wednesday. The team announced that they have signed linebacker Tegray Scales. They waived cornerback Robert Jackson in a corresponding move that keeps them at the current limit of players. Scales spent time with several different teams in 2018 and 2019 before [more]

  • Browns waive Alex Taylor, place Connor Davis on injured reserve

    The Browns have announced several roster moves to reduce their roster down to 80 players. The team has waived offensive tackle Alex Taylor with an injury designation and placed tight end Connor Davis on injured reserve. As previously reported, Cleveland also placed kicker Cody Parkey (quad) and linebacker Montrel Meander (Achilles) on injured reserve and [more]

  • Bears 53-man roster projections before final preseason game

    Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace will have some tough decisions to make up and down the Bears depth chart.

  • Jacob Phillips roster decision will be interesting for the Browns

    The Browns, seemingly, have three options with the injured LSU linebacker. The likely one has some risk involved.

  • Julién Davenport establishing himself amid Colts LT battle

    Amid the Colts LT battle, Julién Davenport seems to have the edge.

  • The final year for Camp

    Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi mold a bold statement ahead of Tuesday’s practice. “Keyshon Camp has been playing at a high level…he’s not going to get hurt this year,” the Pitt coach said of the Panthers senior defensive tackle. Camp has been one of the more talented defensive linemen in the Pitt program for years, but an injury-plagued career has limited his opportunities to show that on the field when the games count.

  • Mekhi Becton being evaluated for head injury after practice collision

    Jets offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur said last week that left tackle Mekhi Becton has not been playing his best in camp this summer and efforts to turn that around may be complicated by an injury. Becton left Tuesday’s practice after a head-to-head collision with one of his teammates. Head coach Robert Saleh said that Becton [more]

  • Browns land 4 offensive linemen on ‘All-AFC North team’

    The Browns finally have a complete roster as shown by 4 of the 5 OLman on this list and various other players being noted as tops in the AFC North. In total, the Browns have 10 players on the list, most of any team.

  • New Browns, Baker Mayfield contract extension projection

    Both sides hope to get a deal done in a "when not if" type situation but the contract projection from ESPN is quite interesting for the Browns QB:

  • Browns release Cody Parkey from injured reserve

    The Browns have released Cody Parkey from injured reserve. That will allow him to kick for another team once his quadriceps is healed. Parkey was injured in Sunday’s exhibition game against the Giants and landed on injured reserve Tuesday before receiving his release. He cannot return to the Browns this season. Chase McLaughlin, who hit [more]

  • Jets LT Mekhi Becton in concussion protocol after leaving Tuesday’s practice

    Jets LT Mekhi Becton didn't practice Wednesday after entering the concussion protocol following a head-to-head collision.

  • Has Chiefs WR Daurice Fountain done enough to earn a roster spot?

    #Chiefs WR Daurice Fountain has been a standout in each preseason game so far, but has he done enough to make the 53-man roster?

  • Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley bought older brother Isaiah a brand new car

    Evan this week surprised Isaiah with a brand new car and the gesture provided one awesome reaction.

  • Central Division review: Unmatched Avalanche, busy Blackhawks, and more

    Which teams are rising, falling, and need to answer key questions?

  • Falcons S Erik Harris returns, Marlon Davidson wearing knee brace

    Falcon safety Erik Harris missed Monday's practice, but was back out there on Wednesday.

  • Notre Dame and Michigan are very popular bets to make the College Football Playoff

    Sixty percent of the money bet on teams to make the playoff is on Michigan and Notre Dame.

  • Fantasy football rankings 2021: Top 200 overall players

    The Panthers' Christian McCaffrey leads a standout group of running backs at the top of this season's ranks. Here's how the best players stack up.

  • Patriots trade Sony Michel to Rams

    Sony Michel is heading west. The Patriots have traded Michel to the Rams. The Rams are sending either 2022 fifth- and sixth-round draft picks or a 2022 compensatory fourth-round pick (if the Rams get one) to the Patriots in the deal, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Rams were in the market for [more]

  • Broncos name Teddy Bridgewater starting quarterback

    The quarterback competition is over in Denver. The Broncos have announced that Teddy Bridgewater will start the season as Denver’s QB1, winning the job over incumbent starter Drew Lock. The franchise tweeted out the news on Wednesday morning. Denver sent a 2021 sixth-round pick to Carolina in exchange for Bridgewater back in April. The trade [more]