Denzel Ward remains out of practice for Browns

As the Browns gear up to play the Bengals for Week 1, they are still without one of their key defensive players.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Cleveland cornerback Denzel Ward is not practicing on Monday and remains in concussion protocol.

Ward suffered the head injury during the Browns' last preseason game against the Chiefs. Cleveland played most of its starters in that exhibition contest while Kansas City did not.

The No. 4 overall pick of the 2018 draft, Ward has been one of the Browns’ best defensive players for years. In 2022, he recorded 15 passes defensed, three interceptions, and took two fumbles back for touchdowns in 14 games.

Cleveland will issue its first injury report of the season on Wednesday.