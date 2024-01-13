Denzel Ward officially active for Browns-Texans

The Browns will officially have cornerback Denzel Ward for Saturday's postseason opener.

Ward is active for the contest after he was listed as questionable. Ward suffered a knee injury during the practice week that limited him in Thursday's practice.

One of Cleveland’s best defensive players, Ward recorded 11 passes defensed with two interceptions in 13 regular season games.

The Browns inactives are kicker Dustin Hopkins, quarterback Jeff Driskel, receiver Cedric Tillman, running back Pierre Strong Jr., cornerback Khalef Hailassie, center Luke Wypler, and defensive end Isaiah McGuire. Driskel will serve as the emergency third QB with P.J. Walker as backup.

The Texans inactives are quarterback Case Keenum, defensive end Jerry Hughes, guard Nick Broeker, tight end Eric Saubert, and defensive tackle Teair Tart. Keenum is the team’s emergency third QB.