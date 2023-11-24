Denzel Ward, Marquise Goodwin out for Browns this weekend

The Browns defense will be missing a key member of the defensive backfield in Denver on Sunday.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced at his press conference that cornerback Denzel Ward will not play. Ward has been out of practice this week with a shoulder injury and Sunday's game will be the first that he misses this season.

Greg Newsome, Martin Emerson, and Mike Ford are likely to be the top corners in Ward's absence.

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin will also miss Sunday's game. Goodwin is in the concussion protocol.

Safety Juan Thornhill (calf) and linebacker Anthony Walker (hamstring) will be listed as questionable on the team's final injury report of the week.