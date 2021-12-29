Denzel Ward looking for big send-off effort against Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

Monday night’s game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers may be the last time Denzel Ward gets to suit up and face Ben Roethlisberger.

Ward would like to send Roethlisberger out in much the same way he did when he made his first start against the Steelers in 2018 and intercept him twice.

“My first rookie game, I remember going against Antonio Brown and getting two interceptions on Ben, so that definitely would be nice to repeat that this next game,” Ward said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “But the main focus is going in, doing our job and trying to get a win.”

Ward had two picks and six tackles in his debut performance against the Steelers four years ago in a game that would end in a 21-21 tie. Ward hasn’t been able to intercept another pass from Roethlisberger in the two other games he’s played against him since the 2018 season opener. Ward has missed a game due to COVID-19 and another due to injury and Roethlisberger missed both games in 2019 due to injury.

The game Monday between the two teams comes with significant stakes on the line as well as both teams are outside of the playoffs currently with just two weeks remaining. It also could likely be the last home game at Heinz Field in the 18-year career of Roethlisberger.

“I think it’s going to be a playoff atmosphere,” Ward said. “That’s the type of game that it is. We need to go in there and focus all on Pittsburgh, and we have to go in there and find a way to get a win. I know it’s going to be a crazy atmosphere, though.”

