Denzel Ward leaves Thursday Night Football, out due to hamstring

The Cleveland Browns took a 17 – 7 lead going into the fourth quarter of Thursday Night Football against the Denver Broncos despite all the injuries plaguing the team.

Despite missing their top running backs, right tackle and starting linebacker, the Browns have been controlling the Broncos for a majority of the game.

Unfortunately, the defense will have to finish the game without their top cornerback, Denzel Ward. Ward went down in the middle of the third quarter with what looked like it could be a cramp of some kind.

Quickly after coming off the field, the team announced that the former fourth overall pick was out for the rest of the game due to a hamstring issue. Ward has struggled with injuries often during his young career but was a full participant, despite a lingering neck issue, throughout the week.

With 10 days between games, Ward will have some time to rest and recover from the injury if it is not severe. With the time between games, it may be some time before we hear an update on the severity of Ward’s hamstring injury.