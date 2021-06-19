Denzel Ward honors his father, raises money for CPR kits and defibrillators

As the Cleveland Browns break for the summer before training camp kicks off, we get a reminder of some of the great work that the players do in the community. Whether it is all that Myles Garrett has done, Kareem Hunt’s top golf event or the Jarvis Landry softball game, Browns players have stayed active this offseason.

One event that may have gotten overlooked is Denzel Ward’s “Make Them Know Your Name” which raised money for CPR kits and defibrillators for schools, churches and gyms.

Ward wrote about his father in a Player’s Tribune article a few years ago and why he named his charity what he did:

I think my dad would have been proud — probably as proud as he’d ever been. But I’m telling you … when they named that street after him? That would have been a great moment for him. Because he was never concerned with being the best father he could be. Or the best husband he could be. Or the best teacher he could be. He wanted to be the best man he could be. And he believed that if he did that — if he concentrated on that every day, every minute, every second — then everything else would take care of itself. He had made everybody know his name.

Ward’s father passed away between Denzel’s freshman and sophomore season at The Ohio State University. His father was working out at a gym when he collapsed and passed shortly after at the hospital.

The NFLPA put out a tweet to recognize the work done by Ward earlier this offseason as he works to try to prevent others from the loss that his family experienced:

This #CommunityFriday, we rewind back to the #NFLDraft, when @denzelward hosted a celebrity bartending event for his “Make Them Know Your Name” foundation. Named in honor of his late father, the non-profit raises money for CPR kits + defibrillators in schools, gyms & churches. pic.twitter.com/f1EIW4Givv — NFLPA (@NFLPA) June 18, 2021

With all the great things Browns players do on the field, it is great to see them looking to make an impact in the community as well. Ward, a Cleveland area native, has an especially powerful reason behind his work: Honor his father and “Make Them Know Your Name.”