Denzel Ward heads to locker room for concussion evaluation

The Browns have an apparent injury concern with one of their best defensive players.

Cornerback Denzel Ward has headed to the locker room after he was examined in the blue medical sideline tent, according to multiple reporters on the scene. Cleveland announced he's being examined for a concussion.

Ward had an interception in the third quarter, which led to a Cleveland field goal.

The Browns also have an injury concern at running back, as Jerome Ford has gone into sideline tent for an examination. He has 74 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown, plus two catches for 20 yards.