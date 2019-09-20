Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams questionable for Browns

The Browns have a lot of question marks on the injury front for Sunday night’s game against the Rams.

Two of the biggest are the team’s starting cornerbacks. Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams both popped up on the injury report with hamstring injuries on Thursday and didn’t practice on Friday before being listed as questionable.

They have plenty of company in the secondary. Safeties Morgan Burnett (quad) and Sheldrick Redwine (hamstring) are also questionable while safety Damarious Randall (concussion) is out for the second week in a row.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (knee), right tackle Chris Hubbard (foot), defensive end Chris Smith (not injury related), and linebacker Adarius Taylor (ankle) are also questionable. It’s a long list, but Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said that he expects some of those players to play and play well.

“The guys that show up are going to play well,” Kitchens said.

Linebacker Christian Kirksey (chest), tight end David Njoku (concussion, wrist) and tackle Kendall Lamm (knee) are ruled out along with Randall.