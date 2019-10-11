Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams questionable for Sunday

The Browns may get their starting cornerbacks back in the lineup against the Seahawks this weekend, but a final decision may not come until Sunday.

Ward and Williams have each missed the last three games with hamstring injuries suffered in practice ahead of the team’s Week Three loss to the Rams. They remained out of practice until returning as limited participants in practice this week.

Both players have been listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. Terrance Williams and T.J. Carrie have filled in for the injured corners during their absence.

Offensive lineman Kendall Lamm is also listed as questionable. He’s dealing with a knee injury.