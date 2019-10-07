Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams expected to sit Monday night

Browns cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams have missed the last two games with hamstring injuries and they are listed as questionable for Monday night’s game against the 49ers.

PFT has learned that both players made the trip to Santa Clara with the team on Sunday, but it does not look like they are going to play.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that both players are expected to be inactive for the third week in a row. That is not a surprising development as neither player practiced at all this week so the Browns should be well prepared for life without the duo.

Terrence Mitchell and T.J. Carrie have seen a lot of playing time at corner with Ward and Williams out of the lineup. Juston Burris got a lot of work in Week Three, but the Browns used three safeties — Jermaine Whitehead, Damarious Randall and Eric Murray — more often than three corners last weekend.