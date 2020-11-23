Denzel Ward getting MRI on calf

The Browns know that they won’t have defensive end Myles Garrett in the lineup for their next game and they’ll find out if there’s any reason to worry about cornerback Denzel Ward‘s availability on Monday.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said at his Monday press conference that Ward is headed for an MRI on his calf. Ward played all 68 defensive snaps in Sunday’s 22-17 win over the Eagles, but reported the injury on Monday morning.

Ward had a hand in each of Carson Wentz‘s interceptions in the victory. He blitzed and hit Wentz as he threw a pass that linebacker Sione Takitaki returned for a touchdown in the second quarter of the game. Ward then got a pick of his own in the fourth quarter as the Eagles were trying to mount a comeback.

Ward was also credited with three tackles and four pass breakups.

Stefanski also said that safety Ronnie Harrison has a bone bruise in his knee. Stefanski said he’s day-to-day and added that he feels good about Harrison’s chances of playing in Jacksonville.

