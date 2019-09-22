Denzel Ward expected to miss Sunday night, optimism about Greedy Williams

The Browns listed both of their starting cornerbacks as questionable for Sunday night’s game against the Rams and it appears the two players will wind up on opposite sides of the fence.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Denzel Ward is expected to miss the game. Ward landed on the injury report as a limited participant on Thursday with a hamstring injury and went on to miss Friday’s practice entirely. The 2018 first-round pick also missed three games during his rookie season.

Greedy Williams had a similar week to Ward. He also has a hamstring injury and missed practice on Friday, but Schefter reports there’s optimism about his chances of playing.

The Browns also have safety Morgan Burnett listed as questionable while safety Damarious Randall will miss a second straight game with a concussion, so the question is just how many pieces will be missing from the secondary on Sunday night.