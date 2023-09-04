Denzel Ward, in concussion protocol, misses practice ahead of Cincinnati-Cleveland game

The Cleveland Browns' Denzel Ward intercepts a pass from Joe Burrow in 2021.

Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward missed the Cleveland Browns' practice Monday. He's been in concussion protocol since the Browns' preseason finale Aug. 26 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

His status for Sunday's season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium is uncertain.

In November 2021, Ward's interception of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and 99-yard return for a touchdown gave the Browns an early lead in a game Cleveland won, 41-16.

Burrow and Ward were teammates with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Ward also had an interception of former Bengals QB Andy Dalton and 61-yard return for a TD in the Browns' 27-19 win against Cincinnati in Cleveland in December 2019. And Ward picked off Dalton again when the two teams met later that same month.

Ward did not play in Cleveland's win against Cincinnati in Jan. 2022, and was inactive for the Browns' 32-13 win against the Bengals last October.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Denzel Ward misses practice ahead of Cincinnati-Cleveland Week 1 game