Denzel Ward: Cleveland Browns' cornerbacks can be 'dominant' group

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward isn’t shy with expressing his confidence in the team’s restructured defense – especially in the secondary – for the coming season.

“I think we can be dominant,” Ward, a four-year veteran, said Tuesday on the first day of minicamp. “You can never have enough corners, and all of those guys can play and they’ve shown that. So everybody has to come out here and compete and do our job, and everything else will take care of itself.”

Indeed, while the Browns lost players at cornerback, general manager Andrew Berry was quick to not just fill holes, but possibly bolster the unit.

“I feel like he made some great moves and our organization made some great moves, great additions to the team that can help this team out,” Ward said.

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after breaking up a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

In free agency, Berry added cornerback Troy Hill. Then he selected cornerback Greg Newsome II at No. 26 in the NFL draft. Also, Greedy Williams is expected to be fully healthy in time for training camp.

But Berry also potentially improved the pass rush by signing defensive ends Takk McKinley and Jadeveon Clowney.

“That’s huge,” Ward said. “We need those guys and we’re a tandem. We work together, so you can never have enough great pass rushers and that’s what those guys are.”

However, competition could get intense among that triumvirate of cornerbacks who will compete to start opposite Ward once training camp begins. Newsome, who has yet to sign his rookie contract and recently switched agents, has participated in workouts and impressed Ward.

“He’s looking like a player,” he said. “He’s looking real good like a good pick, so [I’m] excited to see [him] once these guys get back – the rest of the offense, now that they’re back and competing against everybody – but he’s looking good out there.”

The defense, which ranked in the NFL’s lower third last season, and coordinator Joe Woods took its share of criticism last season. But with a defense suited, courtesy of the addition of John Johnson III and the return of injured Grant Delpit, to play the scheme Woods prefers, which leans heavily on safeties, improvement is expected.

Ward, who participated in OTAs recently, said the defense should be more reflective of Woods’ philosophy.

“Yeah, I believe so. It’s not that we didn’t have the guys last year as well,” he said. “ We had good guys, good players as well that was able to produce and get us as far we’ve gotten, but definitely the guys this year we’re able to do a lot of things and I’m sure Joe is going to take advantage of that.”

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Browns: Denzel Ward believes CBs can be 'dominant' group