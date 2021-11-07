Denzel Ward gets best of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase for 99-yard pick 6

The Cincinnati Bengals got an extra shot on third-and-goal early Sunday thanks to Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell lining up offside.

They did not make the most of it. In fact, it turned into a worst-case scenario when Joe Burrow looked to connect with Ja'Marr Chase for the rookie receiver's eighth touchdown this season. Facing third-and-goal from the 3-yard line, Burrow looked to Chase in the right flat at the goal line. But it was another former college teammate who came up with the catch.

Denzel Ward blanketed Chase from the snap and jumped the route for an interception. The fourth-year pro who played with Burrow at Ohio State returned the ball 99 yards down the left sideline for the game's first score while juking Burrow to the turf in the process.

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) reacts with safety Ronnie Harrison (33) and cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) after scoring a touchdown against the Bengals. (Katie Stratman/USA TODAY Sports)

It was a rough start for the Bengals in a critical AFC North matchup. And on a play featuring three of NFL's best young players, Ward very much got the best of Burrow and Chase to get his Browns on the board.