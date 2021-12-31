Denzel Valentine to Lakers
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Cavaliers have agreed to trade Denzel Valentine to the Lakers to acquire Rajon Rondo. The Lakers are expected to waive Valentine’s partially-guaranteed deal and create an open roster spot.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Cavaliers finalizing deal to acquire Lakers guard Rajon Rondo for Denzel Valentine: es.pn/32EyRwX – 11:41 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The Cavaliers have agreed to trade Denzel Valentine to the Lakers to acquire Rajon Rondo. The Lakers are expected to waive Valentine’s partially-guaranteed deal and create an open roster spot. – 11:06 AM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Because of Rubio’s injury I have to watch Denzel Valentine make beyond questionable decisions in the clutch.😞 – 10:20 PM