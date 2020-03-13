Denzel Perryman restructures contract with Chargers

The Chargers took care of a good deal of business on Friday and their work included reworking the contract of one of their linebackers.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has restructured the contract of linebacker Denzel Perryman. Perryman signed a two-year deal with the team before the 2019 season.

Perryman was set to make more than $6.5 million in salary and bonuses during the 2020 season. His new compensation number isn’t known, but Rapoport reports he can get back to the original amount through incentives.

Perryman played 14 games and made 10 starts for the Chargers last season. He had 68 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble.

Friday also saw the Chargers release linebacker Thomas Davis and defensive tackle Brandon Mebane while also applying the franchise tag to tight end Hunter Henry.

