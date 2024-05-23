Denzel Perryman on Jim Harbaugh: ‘He reminds me of Will Ferrell’

Quirky. Weird. Unorthodox.

Those are just a few of the many words you can use to describe Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh’s unique personality has drawn a comparison to that of an award-winning actor.

“I hope I don’t get in trouble for this, but he reminds me of Will Ferrell,” linebacker Denzel Perryman said, per ESPN’s Kris Rhim. “I don’t know if it’s the way that he speaks, his analogies and everything, but they really remind me of Will Ferrell.”

Perryman mentioned that Ferrell’s acting in Step Brothers reminds him of Harbaugh’s personality. He also compares Harbaugh to Ferrell’s performance in Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.

“I don’t know if it’s his tone of voice or the way he talks in general, but the first thing that comes to mind is Will Ferrell,” Perryman said. “I mean, I do take him seriously. I take everything he says seriously, though. But when he does joke around, I start cracking up in my seat.”

Harbaugh is Harbaugh and no one is going to change that. While it’s clear that the Chargers players are bought into who he is as a person, they are hopeful that he can bring the same success that he’s had at previous coaching stops.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire